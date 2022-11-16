Sikkim CM lauds media

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday lauded the media fraternity for playing a pivotal role in spreading awareness in the society.

''The media fraternity is playing a pivotal role in today's society by making the people aware about the happenings in the state and the country which in turn helps sustain democracy,'' he said in a message on the National Press Day.

Tamang said that he was confident that the press and media organisations in Sikkim will continue to serve the people through constructive journalism and exhibit the highest level of professionalism while dispensing their duties.

The chief minister lauded the media fraternity for its dedication to provide information to the general public and updating them on regular basis regardless of the circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Information and Public Relations (IPR) department held a function here to honour a number of journalists for their services.

IPR Minister B S Panth graced the function as the chief guest and promised maximum support from his department as well as the state government to media fraternity for discharge of their duties.

