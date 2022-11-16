Hungary will ratify Sweden's and Finland's NATO accession before Turkey -PM's chief of staff
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 20:02 IST
Hungary will ratify Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO before Turkey, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Wednesday.
Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance who have not yet cleared the accession. The Hungarian government has submitted the relevant legislation to parliament but it has not yet been tabled for debate and vote.
