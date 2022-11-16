Left Menu

Putin to meet Cuban president next week in Moscow - Kremlin

The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Moscow, the Kremlin and Cuba's ambassador to Russia said on Wednesday. "We await his visit to Moscow," Peskov said in a briefing call with reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 21:13 IST
Putin to meet Cuban president next week in Moscow - Kremlin

The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Moscow, the Kremlin and Cuba's ambassador to Russia said on Wednesday.

"We await his visit to Moscow," Peskov said in a briefing call with reporters. The RIA Novosti news agency had earlier cited Cuba's ambassador to Moscow as saying a meeting between Diaz-Canel and Putin had been scheduled.

"Contacts between the two heads of state are being prepared. This is a very important visit. Cuba is an important partner, there is a lot to talk about," Peskov said. During the visit, a monument will be unveiled in Moscow to Cuba's late revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
3
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022