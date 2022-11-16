Left Menu

COP27: World should spend on climate not war, Brazil's Lula says

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 21:19 IST
The world has been ignoring warnings about climate change while spending trillions of dollars on war, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a speech at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday.

He said the international community needed better leadership to address climate change, and added that Brazil was ready to rejoin efforts to build a healthier planet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

