K'taka CM Bommai dismisses Cong charge of corrupt electoral practice

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday dismissed the Congress party's charge of any electoral fraud committed by him in Bengaluru and said he was ready to face enquiry over the matter.

The CM was responding to Congress national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Surjewala demanding his resignation, alleging he is directly responsible for a corrupt electoral practice by assigning a private entity to collect door-to-door voter information in the city.

Terming it as a baseless charge, Bommai said the opposition Congress has got ''bankrupt ideas'' due to which it was making such allegations without any proof.

He said he was ready to get the matter investigated.

''What I feel is that the Congress has got bankrupt ideas. It is a matter between the Election Commission of India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the NGO (concermed),'' Bommai said.

He added if the NGO has misused its position, then it will be inquired and action will be taken.

''What is the proof that which private information has been given to whom. There is nothing on paper. It is a baseless allegation. I am really astonished the way Congress is bankrupt with ideas...there is no proof at all,'' Bommai said.

He said he was ready for an inquiry.

''Let an inquiry be done and the truth come out. We are not shying away from any inquiry. I ask the BBMP commissioner to file a case,'' the Chief Minister said.

Surjewala had alleged the BBMP authorised a private firm in August this year to carry out a door-to-door survey of voters 'free of cost' and it had gathered details such as their gender and mother tongue, besides collecting voter ID and Aadhaar details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)