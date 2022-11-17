Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari falls ill after Siliguri programme

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Thursday fell ill after attending a programme at Siliguri and was attended by doctors, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said. Gadkari later recovered and left in his car, he said.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 17-11-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:35 IST
Nitin Gadkari falls ill after Siliguri programme
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Thursday fell ill after attending a programme at Siliguri and was attended by doctors, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said. Gadkari later recovered and left in his car, he said. "After the programme ended, Gadkari ji complained of uneasiness. The doctors immediately attended to him in the backstage area. He later left in his car," Zimba said.

According to officials, he was taken to the residence of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who was also present at the programme.

Details regarding his health are awaited. Gadkari, who is on a whirlwind tour of Bengal, laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects of Rs 1206 crore at Siliguri in north Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022