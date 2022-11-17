Nitin Gadkari falls ill after Siliguri programme
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Thursday fell ill after attending a programme at Siliguri and was attended by doctors, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said. Gadkari later recovered and left in his car, he said.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Thursday fell ill after attending a programme at Siliguri and was attended by doctors, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said. Gadkari later recovered and left in his car, he said. "After the programme ended, Gadkari ji complained of uneasiness. The doctors immediately attended to him in the backstage area. He later left in his car," Zimba said.
According to officials, he was taken to the residence of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who was also present at the programme.
Details regarding his health are awaited. Gadkari, who is on a whirlwind tour of Bengal, laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects of Rs 1206 crore at Siliguri in north Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
