Cong dissolves all panels of UP unit formed ahead of assembly polls

17-11-2022
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday dissolved all committees formed in Uttar Pradesh for the assembly elections this year, and the state unit of the party is likely to be reconstituted.

Party sources said office-bearers of the unit would be replaced under the leadership of state Congress president Brijlal Khabri.

''The Congress president has approved a proposal to dissolve all the committees formed for the purpose of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, with immediate effect,'' as per an official communication from the party.

The Congress won just two out of 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and managed to secure 2.33 per cent of the total votes polled in the elections held in March 2022. The BJP came back to power in the state led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the AICC general secretary in-charge for Congress affairs in Uttar Pradesh.

