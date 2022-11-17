I-T officials raid premises linked to Bihar minister's kin

Income Tax (I-T) personnel on Thursday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to a relative of Bihar minister Sameer Mahaseth in Patna and some other districts, officials said. The personnel also visited the minister's home in the state capital to ''enquire'' about his relative in a case pertaining to alleged tax evasion.

Talking to PTI, Mahaseth, the Bihar industries minister and RJD MLA from Madhubani, said, ''Yes, I-T officials visited my house in Patna today as part of an investigation against a distant relative of mine. I have come to know that searches are being conducted at the premises of my relative in Patna and other places. ''Let me tell you one thing very clearly that neither the case is related to me nor my premises are being searched. They (IT officials) simply visited my house and enquired about my relative.'' However, the minister refused to divulge details about the nature of the case. ''Let the I-T officials complete their investigation. We are fully cooperating with them in their investigation. And, we don't indulge in any sort of tax evasion act,'' Mahaseth said.

Reacting to the development, Bihar BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh alleged that almost all ministers of the Nitish Kumar government are involved in corrupt activities.

''Those who have failed to pay tax will have to face action,'' Singh added.

