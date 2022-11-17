Left Menu

Only women to walk with Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi birth anniversary

On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhis birth anniversary on November 19, only women will walk with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress has been passing through Maharashtra since its arrival in the state on November 7.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:20 IST
Only women to walk with Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women will walk with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress has been passing through Maharashtra since its arrival in the state on November 7. After Nanded, the foot march has so far covered Hingoli and Washim districts and will cover Akola and Buldhana districts before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

''On November 19, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, only women will walk in the yatra along with Rahul Gandhi,'' Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of the party's communication and publicity department, told reporters at Wadegaon in Akola district.

The women workers of the Congress and its affiliated wings will participate in both the sessions (pre-lunch and post-lunch) of the yatra on November 19. The party's women public representatives from Maharashtra and other parts of the country will be a part of the foot march that day, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022