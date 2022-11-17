EU says Russia is not yet ready for peace in Ukraine
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that peace in Ukraine was not going to be possible until Russia withdrew its troops, but that Moscow showed no signs of being ready for that.
"I am afraid Russia is not ready to withdraw and as far as it doesn't withdraw, peace will not be possible," Borrell told Reuters in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.
"It is Russia who has to make peace possible, the aggressor has to withdraw if he wants a sustainable peace," he said.
