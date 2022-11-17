Peru's PM doubles down on challenging Congress to a confidence vote

Peru's prime minister on Thursday doubled down on a request that Congress hold a confidence vote on the current Cabinet, suggesting the legislature's refusal could be interpreted as a vote of no confidence in itself. Confidence votes in Peru are controversial because they can have dire outcomes for both the executive and legislative powers, which have been deadlocked in tensions for years. It is still unclear how this situation could play out.

On the one hand, Prime Minister Anibal Torres and his Cabinet would have to resign if the opposition-controlled Congress issues a vote of no confidence. But if that happens, the executive could demand a second confidence vote that, if also results in a vote of no confidence, could lead to the shutdown of Congress and new legislative elections.

"I'm not here...with the intention of shutting down Congress," Torres said to lawmakers. He added that if Congress rejects his request, "the executive will interpret that as a vote of no confidence."

Congress has yet to formally consider the request, although it had already shot it down in a letter this month, saying a confidence vote is inapplicable in this situation. A new legislative session is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Torres is a lawyer and a staunch ally of leftist President Pedro Castillo, whose administration has been marked by political instability, including two failed impeachment attempts launched by opposition lawmakers.

Castillo has also summoned the Organization of American States (OAS), which will begin an official trip to Peru next week to analyze the current tensions between the executive, legislative and judicial branches. Peru has cycled through five presidents since 2016, amid repeated tensions between the executive and Congress. Meanwhile, then-President Martin Vizcarra shut down Congress in 2019 following two no-confidence votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)