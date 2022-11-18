Left Menu

Lula's former finance minister and close aide to leave Brazil government transition

According to a source on the transition team, Mantega had indicated that he would ask to leave the group due to what he saw as an attempt to judicialize his voluntary participation. With Lula's blessing, Mantega recently sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and spoke with representatives of Latin American countries to ask for the postponement of the Nov. 20 election for leader of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 03:31 IST
Lula's former finance minister and close aide to leave Brazil government transition

The transition government of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will no longer count on the participation of his former finance minister and close aide Guido Mantega, who asked to be removed on Thursday. According to the transition team's press officer, Mantega sent a letter to Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin, who then thanked him. The removal request was published earlier by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Former finance minister for Lula and his leftist Workers Party (PT) successor from 2006 to 2014, Mantega was announced a week ago as a member of the budget planning group, triggering market complaints due to his support of greater state interference in the economy. The audit court TCU disqualified Mantega from holding a position in public administration due to his involvement in postponing payments by the federal government to artificially improve public accounts, culminating in the impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff.

As a result, his participation in the transition group was voluntary and unpaid. According to a source on the transition team, Mantega had indicated that he would ask to leave the group due to what he saw as an attempt to judicialize his voluntary participation.

With Lula's blessing, Mantega recently sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and spoke with representatives of Latin American countries to ask for the postponement of the Nov. 20 election for leader of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Outgoing right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro had nominated former central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn to run for IDB leader. Mantega argued that it was necessary to build a candidacy representing the region's union and that Brazil's nomination had to reflect its newly elected government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022