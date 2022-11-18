Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

House probe of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot releasing report next month

A U.S. House of Representatives committee will release its report probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump supporters next month, the Democratic chair said on Thursday. The select committee's work will likely end in January when a new Republican-controlled Congress is sworn in.

Pelosi to step down from U.S. House leadership, passing to a new generation

Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing Democrat who as the first woman U.S. House of Representatives speaker shepherded landmark legislation and led two impeachments, said on Thursday she will give up her leadership role a day after Republicans secured control of the chamber. Pelosi's allies quickly rallied around Representative Hakeem Jeffries as her likely successor as the top House Democrat while Republicans prepared to install a speaker from their party who is expected to impede President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Her replacement will have to unite fractious House Democrats torn between centrists and an increasingly vocal left flank.

Analysis-U.S. regulators could be pressured by slim Republican House control

With the U.S. House of Representatives under their control, Republicans have a new pulpit to try to constrain President Joe Biden's administrative oversight of business issues from consumer finance to climate rules. Policy analysts said Wednesday's projected win in the midterm elections will embolden Republicans who have alleged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) have overstepped their authority under Democratic leadership.

U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority

After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year. Representative James Comer, a Kentucky Republican who is expected to chair the House Oversight and Reform Committee, told reporters that the panel will investigate bank reports and claims by anonymous whistleblowers that he said show connections between the president and the business activities of his 52-year-old businessman son, Hunter Biden.

FBI director 'very concerned' by Chinese 'police stations' in U.S

The United States is deeply concerned about the Chinese government setting up unauthorized 'police stations' in U.S. cities to possibly pursue influence operations, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world, including New York.

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

A U.S. agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history. Dam removal is expected to improve the health of the Klamath River, the route that Chinook salmon and endangered coho salmon take from the Pacific Ocean to their upstream spawning grounds, and from where the young fish return to the sea.

Texas town approves plans for new building to replace school shooting site

The Uvalde school board in Texas has approved plans to replace Robb Elementary School months after the town decided to demolish the building where a teenaged gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in May. Under the plan unanimously adopted by the board on Wednesday, construction will begin next summer and the new school, which has yet to be named, is due to open in the fall of 2024.

Trump defamed me again, rape accuser Carroll says in forthcoming lawsuit

The writer accusing Donald Trump of raping her 27 years ago said the former U.S. president defamed her a second time last month by falsely telling his social media followers that he had not known her and the rape never happened. E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, made the accusation in a lawsuit she plans to file on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, accusing Trump of battery over their alleged encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi wraps up long and historic leadership career

Nancy Pelosi is wrapping up a long career of congressional leadership in which she became the only woman to serve in the powerful post of U.S. House of Representatives speaker, showed an ability to pass major legislation, united fractious fellow Democrats and challenged some of the world's most powerful men. Pelosi, an 82-year-old liberal from California, on Thursday announced during a speech on the House floor that she would give up her House leadership role but remain in Congress, representing San Francisco as she has done since 1987.

Parents of slain blogger Gabby Petito settle case against boyfriend's estate

The parents of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose disappearance and murder captivated Americans last year, have reached a $3 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the estate of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The settlement was made public on Thursday, eight months after Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt brought the lawsuit against Laundrie's estate in Sarasota County, Florida, where his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, reside.

