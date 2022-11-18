Indian economy crossed Britain's under PM Modi's leadership, says Assam CM at Gujarat poll rally

"It is under prime minister Modi's leadership that India surpassed Britain's economy and I believe India will become the world's third-largest economy by 2029 at the pace at which the economy is growing currently," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sarma is currently in Gujarat to address voters ahead of the high-stake Assembly polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. He is set to address three rallies in Anjar, Adipur, and Kamrej, respectively on Friday.

"Britain used to once rule India, today PM Modi has crossed Britain's economy. At the pace at which our country is moving today, India will become the world's third-largest economy by 202," Sarma said at the event. India has recently become the fifth-largest economy in the world beating the United Kingdom.

"In our North-East part of India where there used to be no train or airport, after 2016, new railway lines, highways, and airports have been developed by PM Modi and there are other ongoing projects," Assam CM added The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

