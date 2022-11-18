Left Menu

Indian economy crossed Britain's under PM Modi's leadership, says Assam CM at Gujarat poll rally

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently in Gujarat to address voters ahead of the high-stake Assembly polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 14:39 IST
Indian economy crossed Britain's under PM Modi's leadership, says Assam CM at Gujarat poll rally
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a public gathering in Gujarat's Anjar (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"It is under prime minister Modi's leadership that India surpassed Britain's economy and I believe India will become the world's third-largest economy by 2029 at the pace at which the economy is growing currently," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sarma is currently in Gujarat to address voters ahead of the high-stake Assembly polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. He is set to address three rallies in Anjar, Adipur, and Kamrej, respectively on Friday.

"Britain used to once rule India, today PM Modi has crossed Britain's economy. At the pace at which our country is moving today, India will become the world's third-largest economy by 202," Sarma said at the event. India has recently become the fifth-largest economy in the world beating the United Kingdom.

"In our North-East part of India where there used to be no train or airport, after 2016, new railway lines, highways, and airports have been developed by PM Modi and there are other ongoing projects," Assam CM added The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022