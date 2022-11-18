Putin held phone call with Turkey's Erdogan, Kremlin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2022 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that an announcement would be published shortly, without providing details.
