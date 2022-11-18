Ghana finance minister apologises for economic hardship

Ghana's finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday that he was "truly sorry" for the country's economic hardship but insisted that he was competent for the role in remarks to a parliamentary committee set up to investigate his conduct.

Ofori-Atta has been heavily criticized for his handling of what has become Ghana's worst economic crisis in a generation. The cedi currency has lost half its value since the year began, and consumer inflation has topped 40%.

Last week, parliament set up a committee to investigate opposition allegations that Ofori-Atta has been benefiting from Ghana's economic woes through illegal payments and unethical contracts. He responded for the first time on Friday, saying the accusations were unfounded.

