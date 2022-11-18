Left Menu

Have had cordial relations with CMs, says Goa Guv; cites Raj Bhavan-govt discord in some states

But presently, in a south Indian state, some dispute is going on between the governor and the government, he added, without elaborating.Pillai said his gubernatorial tenure in Goa and the earlier 21-month one in Mizoram were marked by cordial relations between the chief ministers and Raj Bhavan.Giving details of his Sampurna Goa Yatra, he said it was the first time a governor was visiting all villages in a state.My friend Arif Mohammad Khan governor of Kerala is coming on November 26 for the valedictory function of my tour.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday said he has had cordial relations with chief ministers of the states where he was governor, unlike the discord underway in a certain southern state, though he did not name which one.

Speaking at a function in Sakhalim, Pillai hailed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the development Goa was witnessing at present. ''In various states, my friends are governors. In certain states, I am not mentioning the name, normally an elected cabinet is there and, under the Constitution, there is the head of state (governor). The Constitution can be interpreted in various ways,'' Pillai said.

''I am cautious during my 16 months (in Goa) that access and respect be given to the government. But presently, in a south Indian state, some dispute is (going on) between the governor and the government,'' he added, without elaborating.

Pillai said his gubernatorial tenure in Goa and the earlier 21-month one in Mizoram were marked by cordial relations between the chief ministers and Raj Bhavan.

Giving details of his 'Sampurna Goa Yatra', he said it was the first time a governor was visiting all villages in a state.

''My friend Arif Mohammad Khan (governor of Kerala) is coming on November 26 for the valedictory function of my tour. The press will be eager to speak to him,'' Pillai added.

Speaking to PTI, Pillai said the people of Goa have confidence in CM Sawant due to the latter's ''friendly attitude'' and accessibility.

Earlier, during the function, he had said Goa was ''creating history now'' and the credit for it went to ''our CM because he is smart, dynamic and visionary''.

Pillai added Sawant was ''always cooperating with me''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

