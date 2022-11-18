TMC asks all party MLAs to be present during Bengal Assembly winter session

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has asked all legislators of the party to be present in the House during the winter session of the West Bengal Assembly, chief whip Nirmal Ghosh said on Friday.

The winter session of the assembly began on Friday and will continue till November 30.

''All the party MLAs have been asked to attend the winter session. It has to be strictly followed barring exceptional cases,'' Ghosh said.

According to TMC sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on various occasions expressed her displeasure over the slim attendance of party legislators during assembly sessions.

Speaker Biman Banerjee had also asked the lawmakers of both the ruling and opposition parties to be present during the session and participate in assembly proceedings.

The assembly was adjourned for the day after obituary references were made in the House for eminent persons who have died since the end of the previous session.

Four bills will be tabled during the winter session.

''Three are amendment bills related to taxation laws and the municipal affairs department, while the fourth is a repealing bill of private fisheries,'' state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay had said.

