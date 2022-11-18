Left Menu

PM Modi flags 'anti-Gujarat agenda' of Opposition, to visit state today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a campaign event at Valsad in Gujarat on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Opposition over their 'anti-Gujarat agenda', while informing that he will address a campaign event at Valsad in Gujarat on Saturday evening. "In the evening tomorrow, 19th November, I will be in Valsad to address a campaign rally. All across Gujarat, there is tremendous support for @BJP4Gujarat. Due to our proven track record of development, the anti-Gujarat agenda of the opposition is being comprehensively rejected," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will take place along with those of Himachal Pradesh, on December 8. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and the state is considered a bastion for the party.

However, it is gearing up for a stiff electoral challenge this time from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has set its sights on extending its national footprint in this western state after its spectacular Assembly poll victory in Punjab. Meanwhile, addressing the third edtion of the two-day 'No Money For Terror' Ministerial Conference in the national capital on Friday, the PM said action against organised crime is an extremely important step in the fight against terror, adding that the country was seeking global collaboration in this fight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

