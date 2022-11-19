Left Menu

North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows accelerated nuclear deterrent

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile, state media KCNA said on Saturday. The isolated country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday shortly after warning of "fiercer military responses" to Washington beefing up its regional security presence.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 03:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 03:34 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

The isolated country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday shortly after warning of "fiercer military responses" to Washington beefing up its regional security presence. Attending the site with his daughter and wife, Kim said threats from the United States and its allies pursing a hostile policy prompted his country to "substantially accelerate the bolstering of its overwhelming nuclear deterrence."

"Kim Jong Un solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats ... our party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation," the official KCNA news agency said.

