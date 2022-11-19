Congress leader Alka Lamba hits out at AAP over Satyendar Jain's foot massage-video

Left Menu

Congress National Spokesperson Alka Lamba on Saturday lashed out at AAP after a purported video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a foot massage in jail went viral and questioned why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not yet removed him from his post.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 15:04 IST
Congress National Spokesperson Alka Lamba on Saturday lashed out at AAP after a purported video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a foot massage in jail went viral and questioned why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not yet removed him from his post. Purported videos of Jain (58), in judicial custody over money laundering charges, lying on a bed and getting a foot massage in Tihar Jail here have gone viral on social media. The AAP leader can be seen in the video reading some documents and a man in a white T-shirt massaging his legs. Referring to the video, Lamba said it looked less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room.

''Arvind Kejriwal should answer what is his compulsion that he has not yet sacked his reference minister Satyendar Jain from the post? If you look at the viral video, it looks less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room,'' Lamba said. The Delhi Prisons department comes under the AAP-led city government. Earlier this week, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Jain in the prison. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed in a court here that Jain was getting special treatment inside Tihar Jail.

Lamba further alleged that with the kind of facilities being provided to Jain in jail, ''it is confirmed that the allegations levelled against him by a thug (like) Sukesh Chandrashekhar seem to be true''.

Chandrashekhar had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that Jain 'extorted' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison. The letter by Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here, on October 7 was submitted to Saxena on October 8 by his advocate Ashok K Singh. She added that Chandrashekhar's allegations against Jain should be investigated.

