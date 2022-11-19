Rajasthan Cong forms committees for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress has constituted state and district level committees to oversee preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is likely to enter the state on December 3, a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress has constituted state and district level committees to oversee preparations for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which is likely to enter the state on December 3, a party spokesperson said on Saturday. A control room has also been set up at the party's state headquarters for coordination among leaders and workers, the spokesperson said. The Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is likely to enter Rajasthan on December 3,. he said. A state level coordination committee has been constituted and its 35 members include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as well as former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, the spokesperson said.

Similarly, district level committees were also formed, he informed.

Party's state president Govind Singh Dotasra inaugurated the 24/7 control room on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

