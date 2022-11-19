Elect councillors from AAP to prevent BJP butting heads with city govt on every occasion: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the people to vote for the AAP in the municipal polls to prevent the BJP from picking a bone with the city government over every issue and hamstringing civic work.

He made an appeal to the people to vote for his party so that their work gets done easily without any conflict between the councillors and the city government.

In a video message uploaded on social media, Sisodia said if people choose BJP councillors, they will quarrel with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal round-the-clock, which will hamper civic work, such as cleaning of garbage and maintenance of roads.

''But if you choose an AAP councillor, your roads will be cleaned and there will be no garbage. The MLAs are of Kejriwal. Choose councillors also led by Kejriwal,'' he said in a message in Hindi.

AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak also said that if people elect councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party, roads will become cleaner, garbage will be picked timely, and parks will become beautiful.

Recently, the party had launched a campaign titled ''MCD mein bhi Kejriwal'' (Kejriwal in MCD too). The AAP candidates are also holding 'jan samvads' and door-to-door campaigns.

The AAP has been targeting the BJP over its 15-year tenure in the MCD, saying it led to creation of three landfill sites in Delhi and corruption in the civic body.

During the BJP's tenure in the civic body, it had locked horns with the city government and accused the AAP dispensation of not releasing funds to the civic bodies on time.

Polling for the high stakes MCD elections will be held on December 4 and the counting will take place on December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)