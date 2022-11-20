Left Menu

"Congress is against development, this is their true face": Vijay Rupani on Medha Patkar joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also slammed the Congress over Patkar's participation in yatra, saying the opposition party has "time and again shown their animosity towards Gujarat and Gujaratis".

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 08:23 IST
Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday attacked Congress over activist Medha Patkar joining its "Bharat Jodo Yatra", saying she had opposed the Narmada dam project and her participation in Congress programme shows the party "is against development". "Medha Patkar was the person who opposed Narmada dam project. She protested over it and created obstacles in state's development," Rupani told ANI.

"She joined Bharat Jodo Yatra which shows Congress is against development, which is their true face," he said. Social activist Medha Patkar had joined Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier this week in Maharashtra.

Patkar, who led the Narmada Bachao Andolan, had protested against the Sardar Sarovar Project and had also raised rehabilitation issues. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also slammed the Congress over Patkar's participation in yatra, saying the opposition party has "time and again shown their animosity towards Gujarat and Gujaratis".

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi have time and again shown their animosity towards Gujarat and Gujaratis. By giving Medha Patkar a central place in his Yatra, Rahul Gandhi shows that he stands with those elements who denied water to Gujaratis for decades. Gujarat will not tolerate this,"he said in a tweet. The first phase of assembly polls in Gujarat will take place on December 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

