Regional Malaysian party to support Muhyiddin as next PM - state media

A regional Malaysian political coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, is willing to work with former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and the incumbent administration to form a new government, state media reported on Sunday, a day after an inconclusive election.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak said it will support Muhyiddin as the next prime minister, state media Bernama reported.

