Regional Malaysian party to support Muhyiddin as next PM - state media
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 20-11-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:01 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
A regional Malaysian political coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, is willing to work with former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and the incumbent administration to form a new government, state media reported on Sunday, a day after an inconclusive election.
Gabungan Parti Sarawak said it will support Muhyiddin as the next prime minister, state media Bernama reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muhyiddin
- Malaysian
- Bernama
- Muhyiddin Yassin
Advertisement