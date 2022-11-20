Left Menu

Regional Malaysian party to support Muhyiddin as next PM - state media

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 20-11-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:01 IST
Regional Malaysian party to support Muhyiddin as next PM - state media
  • Malaysia

A regional Malaysian political coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, is willing to work with former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and the incumbent administration to form a new government, state media reported on Sunday, a day after an inconclusive election.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak said it will support Muhyiddin as the next prime minister, state media Bernama reported.

