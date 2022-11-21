Left Menu

Uganda to send 1,000 troops to Congo as part of regional force

The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC), which Congo joined this year, agreed in April to set up a force to fight militia groups in Congo's east. Uganda will be the third country to deploy troops after contingents from Kenya and Burundi arrived in the area, Uganda's army spokesman Felix Kulayigye said, but their involvement has been opposed by some activist groups and officials because of Uganda's role in Congo's bloody civil wars.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 21-11-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 17:24 IST
Uganda to send 1,000 troops to Congo as part of regional force
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda's army said on Monday it will send 1,000 troops to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo by the end of this month to join a regional force mandated to help end decades of instability. The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC), which Congo joined this year, agreed in April to set up a force to fight militia groups in Congo's east.

Uganda will be the third country to deploy troops after contingents from Kenya and Burundi arrived in the area, Uganda's army spokesman Felix Kulayigye said, but their involvement has been opposed by some activist groups and officials because of Uganda's role in Congo's bloody civil wars. In September, Uganda paid Congo $65 million, the first instalment of a total $325 million, in compensation for losses caused by Ugandan troops occupying Congolese territory in the 1990s.

Eastern Congo already hosts hundreds of Ugandan troops, deployed nearly a year ago under a separate bilateral arrangement to help hunt down Islamic State-allied group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). Despite billions of dollars spent on one of the United Nation's largest peacekeeping forces, more than 120 armed groups continue to operate across large swathes of eastern Congo, including M23 rebels, which Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting. Kigali denies the claims.

The M23 have staged a major offensive this year, seizing territory, forcing thousands of people from their homes and sparking a diplomatic row between Congo and Rwanda. On Friday, the EAC said Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame had agreed on the need for M23 rebels to cease fire and withdraw from captured territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022