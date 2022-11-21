Left Menu

BJP takes to street against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand

Such demonstration will be organized at headquarters of all 24 districts in the state till November 25 to make people aware about corruption and anti-people policies of the government, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate ED for over nine-and-half-hours on November 17 in connection with its investigation into an alleged illegal mining case.JMM general secretary and party spokesman Supriyo Bhattacharya termed BJPs rally a flop show.The rally did not get support from the public.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:12 IST
BJP takes to street against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand BJP kicked off its state-wide 'Akrosh' rally from Ranchi on Monday against the Hemant Soren led UPA government in the state.

Hundreds of BJP workers congregated at the city’s Morabadi ground and later they marched towards the district collectorate raising slogans 'Hemant Hatao, Jharkhand Bachao.' The agitation was led by BJP state president Deepak Prakash. He was accompanied by Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, MLA CP Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, Hatia MLA Navin Jaiswal and Ranchi deputy mayor Sanjiv Vijayvargiya.

Addressing party workers, Prakash said, ''The Hemant Soren led ruling coalition -- JMM, Congress and RJD—is a team of 'Ali Baba Chalis Chor.' The corruption is at its peak under Soren’s regime. Mines and minerals including sand, stone, coal and iron are being looted.'' He said, ''The current government is anti-women, tribal and dalit. Crime against women has increased manifold in the state in past 34 months. The unemployment is at its peak.'' The BJP’s Akrosh rally, which started on Monday, will continue till November 25. ''Such demonstration will be organized at headquarters of all 24 districts in the state till November 25 to make people aware about corruption and anti-people policies of the government,'' BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over nine-and-half-hours on November 17 in connection with its investigation into an alleged illegal mining case.

JMM general secretary and party spokesman Supriyo Bhattacharya termed BJP's rally a ''flop show''.

''The rally did not get support from the public. The rally started from Morabadi but when it reached district collectorate, the crowd reduced to more than half. It was BJP's frustration rally,'' he said.

Jharkhand Congress termed the BJP’s Akrosh rally as 'drama'.

''BJP is struggling for its existence in Jharkhand. In a bid to show their presence, they are doing drama on street. The BJP has left no issue in Jharkhand,'' Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022