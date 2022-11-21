BJP rally in city demanding Giri's arrest

BJP activists demonstrated in the heart of the city on Monday demanding the arrest of West Bengal minister of State for Correctional Homes Akhil Giri and his disqualification from the Assembly for his controversial comments on President Droupadi Murmu. BJP activists led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and senior party legislator Agnimitra Paul walked about 2 km from College Square to the Y Channel in Esplanade area, in the heart of city.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari and Paul labelled TMC as ''anti-woman, anti-tribal and anti-Constitution.'' ''We ask the CM (Mamata Banerjee) to disqualify Giri and put him behind bars. His comments are anti-woman and misogynistic. It is shocking how a state minister can make such comments against the president of the country,'' Adhikari said at the meeting.

He iterated that the Mamata Banerjee government will not last beyond December this year ''as it is gradually moving away from the masses and is no more liked by the common people.'' ''Wait till December, the days of this government is numbered. The countdown has started,'' he added. The purported comments by Giri made at Nandigram earlier this month about President Droupadi Murmu's looks has drawn widespread criticism, including from Trinamool Congress.

The authenticity of the 17-second video clip, could not be verified independently by PTI. Strongly condemning the ''unfortunate remarks'', the TMC tweeted that it does not condone them and has the utmost respect for Murmu.

''In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable,'' it added.

