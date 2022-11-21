Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when it reaches Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the All Parties United Morcha APUM said on Monday.The Jammu-based umbrella organisation of nearly a dozen mainstream parties and social organisations called on Abdullah at his residence here and discussed the need to further strengthen coordination among opposition parties to defeat the designs of communal and divisive forces, a spokesperson said.The delegation included leaders of the Congress, the CPM, PDP, IDP and CPI.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:57 IST
Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when it reaches Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the All Parties United Morcha (APUM) said on Monday.

The Jammu-based umbrella organisation of nearly a dozen mainstream parties and social organisations called on Abdullah at his residence here and discussed the need to further strengthen coordination among opposition parties to defeat the designs of ''communal and divisive forces'', a spokesperson said.

The delegation included leaders of the Congress, the CPM, PDP, IDP and CPI. According to the spokesperson, Abdullah was in agreement with the delegation that opposition parties should mount a more united and coordinated campaign against attempts to create political and social divisions in society and assured that he would work towards strengthening broader unity to ''defeat BJP and its sister concerns''.

The APUM leaders suggested that a joint convention of major opposition parties be held in the near future to send a strong message of opposition unity to which the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister responded positively, the spokesperson said. The discussions went on for about an hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022