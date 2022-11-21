Left Menu

Tamil Nadu police arrest right-wing supporter for criticising CM on social media

Kishore K Swamy was arrested by Tamil Nadu police on Monday for uploading tweets on social media criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu police have arrested right-wing supporter and political critic Kishore K Swamy in Pondicherry for criticising chief minister MK Stalin on social media. The state BJP has slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for arresting Kishore K Swamy.

Kishore K Swamy was arrested by Tamil Nadu police on Monday for uploading tweets on social media criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. He was booked by the Cybercrime branch of the Tamil Nadu police earlier this month for his tweets against MK Stalin.

Subsequently, Kishore moved an anticipatory bail petition in a session court. However, the petition was rejected by the court yesterday and today early morning, he was arrested by the police.

Reacting sharply on his arrest, Tamil Nadu state BJP president Annamalai flayed the DMK government. He also questioned why DMK government is suppressing nationalists' voices. BJP will provide all legal help to Kishore K Swamy to pursue his case in the court, he added. (ANI)

