Rijiju, Karan Singh discuss J-K, history

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:22 IST
New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and senior Congress leader Karan Singh met here on Monday and discussed Jammu and Kashmir and history.

The meeting between the two came days after Rijiju had attacked Singh over the events preceding Kashmir's accession. Rijiju has been critical India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru over the Kashmir issue.

''I had a worthwhile discussion with former Regent, Sadar-i-Riyasat and Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Karan Singh.

''At 36, Dr Karan Singh became the youngest Cabinet Minister in 1967,'' Rijiju tweeted sharing pictures of their meeting.

''We spent some quality time having tête-à-tête about his life, Jammu & Kashmir and history,'' the minister said.

The Lok Sabha member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Arunachal Pradesh had earlier this month hit out at Hari Singh's son Karan Singh, saying he presented a ''sanitised history, resorted to poor wordplay, and, that too, in a roundabout way to somehow extricate Nehru'' on the then prime minister allegedly delaying the accession of Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

