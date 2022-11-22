The CPI(M) divided Hindus and Muslims to rule Tripura for years, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik alleged.

Addressing a programme in Sonamura in Sepahijala district on Monday, Bhoumik said the BJP does not believe in dividing the two communities as the party focuses on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (with all, development for all).

''The opposition (CPI(M)) is always trying to project the BJP as anti-minority. They had engineered a division between Hindus and Muslims to rule the state for years. Now, the time has come to give them a befitting reply,'' she said.

Bhoumik, who hails from Sonamura, also hit out at the CPI(M) alleging that it overlooked socio-economic development of the subdivision, which has a significant minority population.

''Support the BJP and ensure more development in the border subdivision,'' she appealed to the people.

The BJP routed the CPI(M)-led Left Front government of 25 years in the 2018 assembly elections by winning 36 seats in the 60-member assembly. The state is due for polls in February next year.

Claiming that the BJP-led government has done enough for the development of the state, the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment said the Centre has recently approved an international road connecting Matabari in Tripura's Gomati district to Comilla in Bangladesh.

The road will be built via Melaghar and Srimantpur in Sepahijala, she said.

''The Centre has already okayed the road, and the work is scheduled to be completed by January 2024. It will give a major fillip to the Srimantapur Land Custom Station,'' she added.

Bhoumik also announced that the two-day Indo-Bangla Muktijuddha Utsab will begin in Sonamura on December 12.

The programme could not be held during the last two years due to the pandemic, she said.

''The history of Bangladesh liberation war will remain incomplete without Sonamura as it had played a key role. Thousands of people took shelter in Sonamura and fought against the Pakistani army during the war,'' the minister said.

''This time, the Indo-Bangla Muktijuddha Utsab will be held in Sonamura on December 12 and 13. People from both sides will celebrate the historic liberation war,'' she said.

