MP: Bharat Jodo Yatra is being held to save Congress, says Union minister Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has claimed that the real purpose of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was to save the Congress from becoming extinct. Gandhi's cross-country foot-march will enter Madhya Pradesh through Burhanpur on Wednesday.
''The yatra is being carried out to save the very existence of the Congress which has become irrelevant in the entire country and will become more so in the days to come. The Yatra is not getting any response from the public,'' Tomar told reporters here on Monday.
There was no need for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get worried due to the Yatra as the people love its policies and the country is soaring to new heights under the party's nationalist leadership, he added.
On the Gujarat Assembly elections, Tomar said the BJP will form a government in the state by winning more seats than the last time.
