Religious conversions happening in Rajasthan in planned manner: BJP state president

The BJP here on Tuesday said conversions are on the rise in the Congress-run state, reacting to a mass wedding ceremony in Bharatpur where couples reportedly took an oath to renounce Hinduism and follow Buddhism.BJP state president Satish Poonia alleged that the religious conversions are being done in a planned manner under the Congress government in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:07 IST
BJP state president Satish Poonia alleged that the religious conversions are being done in a planned manner under the Congress government in the state. Poonia said this reacting to a video of a Dalit mass wedding ceremony which took place Sunday in Kumher city of Bharatpur, in which several newly-wed couple were seen taking oath to follow Buddhism and taking vows to shun Hindu religious practices.

''Incidents of religious conversion had been happening earlier too in Rajasthan under the rule of the Congress government, but now it seems that it is happening in a very planned manner,'' Poonia said in a statement. He said that Christianity and Islam are two commonly established religions to which people keep converting.

