Fate of J-K linked to India, nothing to do with Pak: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party president and former minister Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said the fate of Jammu and Kashmir is linked with India and has nothing to do with Pakistan.

The balm for all ''our wounds'' is with New Delhi, he told reporters on the sidelines of a party function here.

''We do not have anything to do with Pakistan...Our fate is linked with India. Whatever we are going to get, it will come from Delhi and not Pakistan,'' He said.

Responding to a question about National Conference president Farooq Abdullah advocating dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue, he said, ''They should learn from our rallies where people come in large numbers - not to hear about autonomy or self-rule.

''Our stand is clear that we have nothing to do with Pakistan and the balm for all our wounds is with New Delhi,'' he said.

''We will never forget the wound inflicted on us on August 5, 2019 (when J-K was bifurcated and its special status under Article 370 revoked) but the treatment for our wounds lies with India,'' he said.

Referring to terrorism-related killings, he said that a ''mass uprising against the gun culture will finish it off. We have started a public movement in a small way and we are sure that we will succeed.'' On stopping of salaries of Kashmir pandit and Dogra employees who are protesting in Jammu seeking their relocation following targeted killings, he said the government should have shown a large heart and released their salaries forthwith.

''They have genuine demands and it is the responsibility of the government to address their fear. They are our own people. The government should look at their issues on humanitarian grounds rather than administratively as their families are suffering,'' he said.

He said the assembly elections should have been conducted earlier and alleged that the BJP is enjoying a ''proxy rule without any accountability.'' ''The prime minister and the home minister have made it clear several times that elections will be held in J-K, but it is BJP's J-K unit which is creating an obstacle and thus keeping the people away from a popular government,'' he alleged.

On the terror threat to journalists in Kashmir, he said those associated with the fourth estate should not be cowed down by such threats.

''I want to ask them not to be afraid. They (terrorists) are not going to harm you but you should report the truth,'' he said.

He said the G20 presidency is a proud moment for the country. ''I am a citizen of this nation and it is a proud moment for every Indian as our country is marching ahead.'' Earlier, addressing the party workers, Bukhari reiterated his demand for the restoration of statehood to J-K and the holding of early assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)