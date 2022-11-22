Over 72% voting in panchayat polls in 4 districts of Haryana

Over 72 per cent of the voters cast their votes as polling was held in remaining four districts of Haryana in the third and final phase of the panchayat polls on Tuesday, officials said. Polling to elect members of the zila parishad and panchayat samitis began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm in Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar, and Fatehabad. Officials said the polling remained peaceful throughout.

The voting percentage figure made available at 7 pm by the election officials was 72.2. This was a provisional figure as data was still being compiled, they said.

Fatehabad recorded the highest, 77.1 per cent, voting, while Faridabad recorded 66 per cent. The elections were held to elect 559 panchayat samiti members and 78 zila parishad members in 25 blocks of these four districts. Over 22 lakh voters, including over 10 lakh women, were eligible to cast their vote. On Friday, as part of the third and final phase, polling will be held to elect sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats of these four districts. In the first two phases, polls for the posts of panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti members and zila parishad members have already been held in 18 districts. The results of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be declared on Sunday, while the results of election for posts of panches and sarpanches is declared on the day of voting itself.

