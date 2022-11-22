Congress alleges corruption in Kejriwal's electricity model, demands CBI probe

Congress leader and former Delhi Power Minister Ajay Maken has targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's electricity model and termed it as the "corruption" model. Releasing a booklet along with the affidavit, Maken said that the electricity rate in Delhi is the highest in the country. The industrial rate is Rs 13/unit and the commercial rate is Rs 16.09/unit. Whereas in neighbouring states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, it is very less, he added.

Between 2014 and 2019, 2,638 factories were closed or migrated, due to which 1,38,000 jobs were lost. The manufacturing sector in Delhi was growing at the rate of 12 per cent during Congress rule, but it has come down to below 1 per cent i.e. 74 per cent in the last six years, Maken claimed.

Kejriwal's electricity model is the reason for rising unemployment in Delhi, he alleged. Due to the privatization done during the Sheila Dixit government, Delhi has the least power theft, while the electricity rate is the highest. The electricity theft figure was 45.3 per cent in 2002, which is now only 8.9 per cent, he said.

In the last five years, the average rate of electricity has increased up to Rs 2.45/unit electricity and distribution companies have earned Rs 1,746 crore annually in one year, yet why are electricity rates increasing? he asked. "Delhi government gives money directly to private companies without audit. Instead of providing Rs 14,731 crore as a power subsidy to consumers, it is being given directly to private companies. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party had earlier said in its manifesto that the subsidy would be given to government companies instead of private companies. With this much money, consumers can get up to 500 units of free electricity. If the Congress government comes, they will do it," he further said.

"Delhi government has appointed Aam Aadmi Party's treasurer and MP ND Gupta's son Naveen Gupta as director of the electricity company, Kejriwal should answer this," he stated. There are 58 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi. The Delhi government used to say that 90 per cent of the consumers are taking advantage of the subsidy. Now only 37 lakh i.e. contrary to the claim, only 60 per cent of consumers got registered in Delhi government's Voluntary Scheme. So till now why this 30 per cent fake consumers' money was given to a private company? he asked.

Maken claimed that unemployment has increased in Delhi due to expensive electricity in Kejriwal's electricity model and corruption of crores has taken place in the name of 30 per cent fake consumers. Maken has demanded a CBI inquiry, terming the 30 per cent fake consumer case as a power subsidy scam.

Making it Kejriwal's "BBB" model, Maken said that it is an electricity, unemployment and corruption model. "We will take this among the people in Gujarat and also tell the people there that, if unemployment is to be increased and industries are to be closed, only then give Kejriwal a chance. The Congress will use this booklet extensively in the MCD and Gujarat elections as well." (ANI)

