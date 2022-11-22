BJP T'gana prez hits out at state govt over notices issued to party leader in 'TRS MLAs poaching case'

BJP president in Telangana and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday hit out at the TRS government over the notices issued to BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 'TRS MLAs poaching case.' Observing that Santhosh is a ''great person'' who works for the country without aspiring for any posts, he said the people of the country would not tolerate if 'pracharaks' are insulted in the name of notices. ''BL Santhosh ji did not want to become MLA, MP. BL Santhosh ji did not want to make investments in foreign countries. BL Santhosh ji did not want to acquire properties. BL Santhosh ji is a great person who works for this country. He is a great man who made many activists like us,'' Kumar said, addressing BJP's state executive meeting on the city outskirts.

''The Chief Minister (K ​​Chandrasekhar Rao) should remember that the people of this country would not tolerate if 'pracharaks' are insulted in the name of notices'' which are issued on the basis of unsubstantiated claims of some, Kumar said. The Telangana society should remember how the CM, unable to stop the BJP, is using indecent words in the name of criticising the Prime Minister, he said. Rao is trying to regain power in the next elections by triggering people's sentiments by attacking the PM and defaming Central leaders, he alleged. Kumar also announced that the fifth phase of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' (foot march) would start from November 28. He had launched the first phase of 'padayatra' last year from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here last year.

The SIT probing the alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs had summoned Santhosh to appear before it for questioning on November 21. However, he reportedly reportedly did not appear.

