74 per cent voting in panchayat polls in 4 districts of Haryana

Seventy-four per cent of the voters cast their votes in the third and final phase of the panchayat polls in four districts of Haryana on Tuesday, officials said.

Polling to elect members of the zila parishad and panchayat samitis began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm in Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar, and Fatehabad.

Officials said the polling remained peaceful throughout.

The voter turnout was 74 per cent, according to data provided by poll officials at 10:30 pm. This was a provisional figure as data was still being compiled, they said.

Fatehabad recorded the highest turnout of 77.6 per cent, followed by Palwal 73.7 per cent, Faridabad 72.6 and Hisar 72.4 per cent.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that polling was held peacefully in all the four districts and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Malfunctioning of EVMs was reported at isolated places, but the officials engaged in the election duty immediately replaced those machines and completed the polling in a fair and transparent manner, he said.

The polling staff, police personnel and other officials engaged in the polling performed their duties well, he added.

The elections were held to elect 559 panchayat samiti members and 78 zila parishad members in 25 blocks of the four districts.

Over 22 lakh voters, including over 10 lakh women, were eligible to cast their vote. On Friday, as part of the third and final phase, polling will be held to elect sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats of these four districts. In the first two phases, polls for the posts of panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti members and zila parishad members have already been held in 18 districts. The results of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be declared on Sunday, while the results of election for posts of panches and sarpanches is declared on the day of voting itself.

