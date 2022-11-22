Biden to have annual physical in coming months - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, who turned 80 this past weekend, will have a physical in upcoming months, the White House said Tuesday.

The president is "in good health and maintains an active lifestyle," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The president's annual physical, held in November of last year, will be held in "the upcoming months and the results will be released in the same way that it was last year," she said.

