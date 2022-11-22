Left Menu

Biden to have annual physical in coming months - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden, who turned 80 this past weekend, will have a physical in upcoming months, the White House said Tuesday.

The president is "in good health and maintains an active lifestyle," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The president's annual physical, held in November of last year, will be held in "the upcoming months and the results will be released in the same way that it was last year," she said.

