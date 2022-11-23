Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 10:53 IST
PM greets LS Speaker Birla on B'day, hails his efforts to strengthen parliamentary democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his birthday, saying his efforts to further strengthen parliamentary democracy are commendable.

Birla, an MP from Kota and Lok Sabha Speaker, turned 60 on Wednesday.

''Birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji. His efforts to further strengthen our Parliamentary democracy are commendable,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''He (Birla) is also admired for his rich intellect and Constitutional knowledge.Praying for his long and healthy life,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

