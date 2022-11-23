PM greets LS Speaker Birla on B'day, hails his efforts to strengthen parliamentary democracy
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 10:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his birthday, saying his efforts to further strengthen parliamentary democracy are commendable.
Birla, an MP from Kota and Lok Sabha Speaker, turned 60 on Wednesday.
''Birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji. His efforts to further strengthen our Parliamentary democracy are commendable,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''He (Birla) is also admired for his rich intellect and Constitutional knowledge.Praying for his long and healthy life,'' the prime minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Modi
- Birla
- Narendra Modi
- Parliamentary
- Kota
- Shri Om Birla Ji
- Om Birla
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India is now about to take leadership of G20; it's a matter of great opportunity for India in its 75th year of Independence: PM Narendra Modi.
It's a matter of pride for all Indians; it will bring greater glory for all Indians: PM Narendra Modi on India's upcoming presidency of G20 grouping.
All governments after Independence and people of India contributed in their own way in taking India forward: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency.
We have to move forward with new energy while taking along the world with us: PM Narendra Modi after unveiling logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency.