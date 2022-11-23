Left Menu

WB govt must submit utilisation certificates of funds received to get more allotments: Mithun Chakraborty

PTI | Purulia | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:43 IST
Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday asserted that the state government will have to submit utilisation certificates of the funds received earlier from the Centre for various rural development schemes to get further allotments.

Addressing a public meeting in Purulia town, Chakraborty, who switched over to the BJP after giving up his TMC-nominated Rajya Sabha membership, said the saffron party will fulfill demands of locals if it wins the panchayat elections, which is slated to be held next year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed on occasions that the Centre is not disbursing funds for 100-day work scheme and other projects.

Accusing the TMC government of changing names of central projects, Chakraborty said that people, despite such attempts, know well that it is the Narendra Modi government which is providing funds for these schemes.

Maintaining that it is public money that is being disbursed for funding the schemes and ''every penny has to be accounted for'', the BJP leader also said that ''work for implementing various projects is not being carried out in a proper manner''.

''The Centre has been accused of not giving funds by the TMC leadership, but unless they provide utilisation certificate for the money given earlier under various schemes like housing projects, how can more be allotted to the government?'' he stated.

Chakraborty, later in the day, had lunch at a BJP worker's home in Purulia.

''I love Biuli (urad) dal and posto (poppy seed curry), which I enjoyed very much,'' he told reporters.

