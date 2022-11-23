Left Menu

Danish PM continues talks to form government across political middle

Earlier on Wednesday, two former supporting parties, the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative, said they had been ousted from government negotiations by Frederiksen.

Mette Frederiksen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday she would continue talks with her party's main opponent, the Liberal Party, and other parties in a bid to form a new government.

"After the initial meetings and discussions and statements from the Liberal Party, it is my assessment that we can form a broad government in Denmark," Frederiksen told journalists. Such a coalition would mark the first time in more than four decades that a government is formed across the traditional left-right divide, significantly changing the Nordic country's political landscape.

Frederiksen's centre-left Social Democratic Party won 27.5% of the votes in Denmark's Nov. 1 general election

, making it the biggest group among the dozen parties in parliament. Earlier on Wednesday, two former supporting parties, the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative, said they had been ousted from government negotiations by Frederiksen.

