Congress is united, there is no rift, says KPCC chief Shivakumar

Following allegations about a rift erupting in Karnataka Congress over ticket distribution, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar on Wednesday clarified that the entire Congress is united and they are one. "We don't have any rift. The entire Congress is united. We are one, and we will win the election," said Shivakumar while commenting on reports of a rift in the party over ticket distribution.

Shivakumar was speaking to ANI and said that he is confident that the people will vote in favour of the Congress party. "People of Karnataka want to throw out BJP government. It is the most corrupt government in this country. People will come to realize and witness this," he said.

There were reports about Congress party leaders fighting over ticket distribution for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election. The next Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

Shivakumar had earlier reached the state election commission office after Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had launched an attack against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he was directly involved in electoral fraud that has come to light in Bengaluru. Surjewala had demanded a high-level probe in the matter and claimed a private agency named "Chilume" was authorised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - the urban local body of Bengaluru, to carry out a door-to-door survey of voters in the city. (ANI)

