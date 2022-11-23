Cong's steering panel to discuss plenary meet, strategy for Parliament session on December 4

The Congress is likely to finalise its strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament and the dates for its plenary session at the first meeting of its steering committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on December 4.

Sources said this would be the first meeting of the Congress steering committee, which was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, after Kharge took charge as the new chief last month.

During the all-important meeting, discussions on the party's strategy going forward would be held and preparations for the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', which enters the Hindi heartland states, would also be deliberated upon, the sources said.

Several organisational matters would also be taken up for discussion during the meeting, they added.

All members of the CWC were made part of the steering committee soon after Kharge assumed charge as the Congress president.

Kharge's election as the Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session, which is likely to be held in March next year, and the dates for it could be finalised during the meeting.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on December 7 and conclude on December 29.

Kharge was the first non-Gandhi to be elected as the Congress president after a gap of 24 years after he defeated Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top party post.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates would be present at the party's plenary session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)