Left Menu

Cong's steering panel to discuss plenary meet, strategy for Parliament session on December 4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:12 IST
Cong's steering panel to discuss plenary meet, strategy for Parliament session on December 4
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress is likely to finalise its strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament and the dates for its plenary session at the first meeting of its steering committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on December 4.

Sources said this would be the first meeting of the Congress steering committee, which was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, after Kharge took charge as the new chief last month.

During the all-important meeting, discussions on the party's strategy going forward would be held and preparations for the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', which enters the Hindi heartland states, would also be deliberated upon, the sources said.

Several organisational matters would also be taken up for discussion during the meeting, they added.

All members of the CWC were made part of the steering committee soon after Kharge assumed charge as the Congress president.

Kharge's election as the Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session, which is likely to be held in March next year, and the dates for it could be finalised during the meeting.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on December 7 and conclude on December 29.

Kharge was the first non-Gandhi to be elected as the Congress president after a gap of 24 years after he defeated Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top party post.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates would be present at the party's plenary session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022