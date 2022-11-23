BJP deceived Delhi sanitation workers: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Wednesday that there was a backlog in disbursement of salaries to sanitation workers by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

It accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of deceiving them during their 15-year tenure in the civic body. Listing out the sanitation workers' problems. including lack of respect and danger to their lives, the AAP urged them to vote for it so that their demands can be looked into and they could lead a better life.

AAP legislator Durgesh Pathak said the BJP had control of the MCD for the past 15 years and if there was anyone who were cheated the most in this time span, then it was the sanitation workers.

''In every manifesto of theirs, they made huge promises to the sanitation workers... but not even one of those promises have been fulfilled by the BJP in the last 15 years,'' Pathak said.

Noting that the biggest problem faced by the sanitation workers was that they still do not receive their salaries on time, Pathak said there was a backlog of four-five months even now.

''Which means, in the last 12 months that they have worked, they have received their salary for only around seven months,'' he said.

Pathak pointed out that the sanitation workers were those who have a lot of money in surplus and their daily routine depended on their monthly salaries.

''Multiple times in the past, the BJP has said the salaries would be provided to the sanitation workers on time, this has not happened even now,'' he said.

There are over 25,000 sanitation workers who receive their payment on a daily basis. If they happen to miss work for a day for any reason, they do not receive the money for that day, he said.

''Their wages are basically in the hands of the contractor under whom they work. This is how bad the situation is in the MCD under the BJP,'' Pathak said.

The AAP leader said the sanitation workers had to physically enter the sewage drains and clean it even during a time when machines are available to do the job.

''The Delhi Jal Board has adopted machines to clean sewage lines, but the MCD has still not been able to adopt this,'' he said.

Despite working so much to keep the cities clean, these people are given the least amount of respect by other MCD officials, Pathak said.

''They are often abused by the councillors, who cut their wages also for the silliest of reasons. They misbehave with the sanitation workers,'' he alleged.

Polling for the MCD election will be held on December 4, while the counting of votes will happen on December 7. PTI SLB HMB

