Left Menu

Odisha Assembly winter session likely to be stormy

PTI | Bhuabneswar | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 22:51 IST
Odisha Assembly winter session likely to be stormy
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly which will commence on Thursday is likely to be stormy as Opposition BJP and Congress on Wednesday announced that they would raise many important issues to corner the government.

The BJP Legislature Party meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition Jaya Narayan Mishra decided to raise burning issues like Archana Nag’s blackmailing racket where a number of ruling party MLAs and ministers are allegedly linked and farmers' issue.

''We have identified 19 issues to raise in the House, but the woman blackmailer and her association with ruling party leaders and influential persons will be the main issue,'' said opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi after the BJP Legislature Party meeting here.

The BJP will also oppose the decision of allowing the members to attend the House proceedings through video conference, Majhi said.

The Congress Legislators also chalked out a strategy to corner both the BJD and the BJP by raising issues on farmers miseries like crop insurance, drought input subsidy and price rise.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which will hold its legislature party meeting on Thursday morning, however, said that it was ready to discuss any issue to be raised by the opposition.

''We are fully prepared for discussion on all important issues,'' government Chief Whip Prashant Muduli said.

Meanwhile, DGP SK Bansal reviewed the security arrangements made for the month long winter session of the assembly. As many as 34 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of force will be deployed for the session, the DGP said.

The winter session of the Assembly will continue till December 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022