Lachit Borphukan epitomised unparalleled courage: PM on birth anniversary of Ahom general

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 400th birth anniversary of 17th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, and said he epitomised unparalleled courage.Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam.Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 as a tribute to Borphukans valour and heroism Greetings on Lachit Diwas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 11:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 400th birth anniversary of 17th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, and said he epitomised unparalleled courage.

Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam.

Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 as a tribute to Borphukan's valour and heroism ''Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''He (Borphukan) epitomized unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader,'' Modi said.

A three-day mega event to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan began here on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had inaugurated the celebrations Wednesday morning in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Prime Minister Modi will attend a function marking the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan at Vigyan Bhawan here on Friday.

