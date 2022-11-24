Left Menu

She said the states brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan is yet to confirm his participation in the extravaganza.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 22:52 IST
Mamata to travel to Delhi on Dec 5 for G20 meet called by PM
File photo Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will travel to New Delhi on December 5 to take part in a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on preparations for the G20 Summit.

Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as the West Bengal chief minister.

''I will be travelling to New Delhi on December 5 to participate in the PM's meeting,'' Banerjee told reporters at the state assembly.

India will host the G20 Summit in September 2023.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. ''From Delhi, I will be visiting Ajmer Sharif dargah and Pushkar in Rajasthan,'' she said, without giving more details of the trip.

The TMC chief added she will be on a three-day visit to Meghalaya from December 12 to discuss expansion plans of the party in the northeastern state.

Her nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had last week inaugurated a new TMC office in Garo hills. Banerjee also said that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have accepted invitations for the ensuing Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) scheduled to be held from December 15-22. She said the state's brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan is yet to confirm his participation in the extravaganza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

