Yet to hear anything from BJP on attending Bengal Assembly annexe building inauguration: Speaker

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Thursday said he was yet to hear anything from Opposition BJP on attending the inauguration programme of the new annexe building on November 25.

He hoped that all stakeholders of the House would attend the programme that will take place on the eve of Constitution Day, which falls on November 26.

The assembly secretariat has scheduled the inauguration of the newly constructed platinum jubilee building a day before Constitution Day, inviting barbs from the BJP.

The saffron party has accused the TMC of ''dishonouring'' the Constitution by scheduling the programme a day before Constitution Day.

''One person changes dates of solemn occasions as per her whims. This is a mockery of parliamentary democracy,'' Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had earlier said in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He said the BJP does not support the decision as it creates a bad precedent.

Reacting to the criticism, the Speaker said, ''Since this year Constitution Day falls on Saturday, which is a holiday, we have scheduled the programme a day before when the House will be in session. We will observe Constitution Day on November 26 in the House as per practice and I will also attend the function.'' Noting that he was yet to hear from the BJP about attending the inauguration programme, he said every stakeholder of the assembly should be attending the event keeping political differences aside to ''keep the glory and sanctity of the House intact''.

The CM will inaugurate the new building at 1.30 pm on the assembly compound.

The new building will host meetings of various assembly committees. It will also facilitate national and international seminars and discussions on legislative affairs and have a memorial housing archival materials kept in the heritage assembly complex for years.

